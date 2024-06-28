Menu

Weather

Tornado watch issued for city of Regina, southeast Sask.

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 28, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
Environment Canada issued tornado warnings and watches throughout southern Saskatchewan Sunday evening. View image in full screen
Environment Canada issued tornado warnings and watches throughout southern Saskatchewan Sunday evening. Twitter / Luke N
It could be a very windy Friday as parts of southeast Saskatchewan are under a tornado warning including Regina.

Environment Canada issued tornado watches for the Queen City and the southeastern corner of the province Friday morning.

The watch is expected to last throughout the day into early Friday evening.

Environment Canada said the conditions are favourable for funnel clouds to develop, and brief weak tornados to arrive.

“These types of tornadoes form while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft. The spinning motion originates near the ground,” Environment Canada’s warning outlines. “Landspout tornadoes can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.”

A funnel cloud can be seen in Moose Jaw around 10 a.m. Friday.
A funnel cloud can be seen in Moose Jaw around 10 a.m. Friday. Wendell Gillert / Viewer Submitted
If a tornado does happen, Environment Canada said to go indoors to a room on the lowest floor away from exterior walls and windows.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can,” Environment Canada said. “As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

More information on the potential storm can be found on the Environment Canada website.

