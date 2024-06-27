SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calgary Stampeders’ Demerio Houston success leads back home

By Moses Woldu Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 9:26 pm
1 min read
Calgary Stampeders’ Demario Houston success leads back home
Calgary Stampeders defensive back Demario Houston is picking up where he left off as the CFL leader in interceptions a year ago. Houston says whatever the future holds he will never forget where he came from. Moses Woldu has more.
Calgary Stampeders defensive back Demerio Houston has been a winner at every level of football.

Dating back to his high school days at Shelby Highschool in North Carolina, the 27-year old was part of a dynasty that dominated state football.

His alma mater captured at least one state title in each of the last six decades, making them the most successful football program in the state.

Houston has never forgotten his little hometown that continues to produce high-level athletes.

The CFL leader in interceptions a year ago, the defensive back has made an instant impact in just two games with the Stampeders.

