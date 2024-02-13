Calgary Stampeders sign Demerio Houston to 2-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders signed American defensive back Demerio Houston to a two-year contract Tuesday.

Calgary reached an agreement in principle with Houston, a 2023 CFL all-star, last week.

The Stampeders also announced the signing of quarterback Matt Shiltz and offensive lineman Trevon Tate — both Americans — and Canadian linebacker Micah Teitz.

The five-foot-10, 170-pound Houston led the CFL in interceptions (seven) and defensive takeaways (10) last season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Houston registered 50 tackles in 15 regular-season games and helped Winnipeg reach the Grey Cup game for a fourth straight year.

Houston joined the Bombers in 2021, helping them win the Grey Cup that year.

He appeared in 30 regular-season contests in Manitoba, registering 84 tackles, three special-teams tackles, nine interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Shiltz appeared in 11 regular-season games – three starts – last year with Hamilton. He completed 108-of-161 passes (67.1 per cent) for 1,556 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran 23 times for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Shiltz began his CFL career with Montreal (2017-19, 2021). He has appeared in 78 career regular-season games, completing 338-of-517 passes (65.4 per cent) for 4,357 yards and 19 TDs while running 101 times for 615 yards and four touchdowns.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound Tate appeared in 10 regular-season games — all starts — last season with Toronto (eight at left tackle, two at right tackle). He was part of a unit that allowed a league-low 19 sacks.

Tate also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2019, 2021) and Ottawa Redblacks (2021) before joining the Argos in 2021.

Teitz joins the Stampeders after five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Calgary native and former Calgary Dino appeared in 58 career games in Regina, registering 127 tackles (eight for loss), 31 special-teams tackles and three sacks.