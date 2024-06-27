Fatal collision blocks access to south Edmonton community

Access to the deep south community of Allard was restricted by a fatal crash Thursday evening, Edmonton police said.
The intersection at Allard Road SW and Allard Boulevard SW was closed as of 5:30 p.m., as emergency crews responded to the collision.
There was no access to the south community via 41st Avenue SW, the Edmonton Police Service said.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and find another route to the area.
