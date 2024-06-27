Menu

Traffic

Fatal collision blocks access to south Edmonton community

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 7:58 pm
1 min read
Access to the deep south community of Allard was restricted by a fatal crash Thursday evening, Edmonton police said. View image in full screen
Access to the deep south community of Allard was restricted by a fatal crash Thursday evening, Edmonton police said. Global News
Access to the deep south community of Allard was restricted by a fatal crash Thursday evening, Edmonton police said.

The intersection at Allard Road SW and Allard Boulevard SW was closed as of 5:30 p.m., as emergency crews responded to the collision.

There was no access to the south community via 41st Avenue SW, the Edmonton Police Service said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and find another route to the area.

Police tape ropes of a section of Allard Road SW and Allard Boulevard SW as Edmonton police respond to a fatal collision on Thursday, View image in full screen
Police tape ropes of a section of Allard Road SW and Allard Boulevard SW as Edmonton police respond to a fatal collision on Thursday,. Global News
— More to come

