Man ‘violently’ swings sword on Toronto bus after randomly punching people: police

A man began “violently” swinging a sword on a TTC bus after randomly punching two people, police say.
Toronto police said that at around 11 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West.
Police said a suspect boarded a TTC bus and punched a victim unprovoked.
The suspect then got off the bus, walked north and then boarded a second TTC bus, where he allegedly punched a second person “without provocation,” police said.
Both victims do not know the suspect.
The bus was held and passengers got off, police said.
“The suspect then pulled a sword from his backpack and began swinging it violently and striking bus seats,” police said.
The suspect was then arrested by police.
A 46-year-old Ajax man was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assault and failing to comply with a release order.
The victims suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to hospital, police said.
