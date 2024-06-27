Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man ‘violently’ swings sword on Toronto bus after randomly punching people: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence'
Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence
WATCH - Calls for action to address Toronto transit violence – Mar 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man began “violently” swinging a sword on a TTC bus after randomly punching two people, police say.

Toronto police said that at around 11 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call for a person with a knife in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

Police said a suspect boarded a TTC bus and punched a victim unprovoked.

The suspect then got off the bus, walked north and then boarded a second TTC bus, where he allegedly punched a second person “without provocation,” police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Both victims do not know the suspect.

The bus was held and passengers got off, police said.

“The suspect then pulled a sword from his backpack and began swinging it violently and striking bus seats,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was then arrested by police.

A 46-year-old Ajax man was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including two counts of assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Now

The victims suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to hospital, police said.

Click to play video: 'Woman recounts violent assault on TTC'
Woman recounts violent assault on TTC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices