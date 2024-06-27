Avril Lavigne, Stephen Poloz among those inducted into Order of Canada

She went from singing about “Sk8er bois” to launching a foundation to support people with Lyme disease and other serious illnesses, and now Canadian singer Avril Lavigne has been named to the Order of Canada.

Lavigne started her career as a teenager and is one of several Canadian entertainers named to the Order, with the Napanee, Ont. singer-songwriter described in her appointment as paving the way for “female-driven punk-rock music” and supporting individuals with serious illnesses, disabilities and Lyme disease through her self-named foundation.

But the singer, often considered a key musician in pop-punk music, is not the only one named to the Order — in total, 83 people were named officers, companions or members, including two promoted within the order.

“The Order of Canada recognizes individuals who have made positive and lasting impacts on communities here in Canada or who have brought honour to our country abroad,” Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon said in a statement. “Congratulations to the new appointees and thank you to the nominators who cast a spotlight on their achievement, purpose and exceptional talent.”

Monique LeRoux, former president and CEO of Desjardins Group, was the lone person named a companion for contributing to “remarkable national and international growth” of the cooperative.

But she’s not the only financial name on the list.

Stephen Poloz, the former Bank of Canada governor, was named an officer with the Governor General’s office saying he helped facilitate Canada’s international trade and promote economic well-being.

It wasn’t a trick of the eye for David Ben when he learned he was named to the Order. The sleight-of-hand artist who spent more than four decades exploring and preserving magic “at home and abroad” told the Canadian Press what an honour it was for him.

“It was quite an emotional moment for me because it brought back lots of memories of all the many people who have taken great interest in my life and helped me along the way who were also members of the Order of Canada,” the magician said.

“Unbeknownst to most people, the 20th century — as far as magic goes internationally — was really Canada’s century. The greatest magicians, the ones who had the greatest impact on the evolution of magic as a performing art or craft were Canadian.”

Journalists Joyce Napier, named as Canada’s ambassador to the Vatican just this year, and Mellissa Fung, who was kidnapped in Kabul while covering the war in Afghanistan in 2008 were both newly named member and officer of the Order respectively.

The list of inductees is from across the country, from educator and Elder Jane Rose Dragon in the Northwest Territories to Dalhousie University professor and expert in frailty research Kenneth Rockwood.

Tina Keeper of Manitoba, one of the first Cree MPs in Canada, is also joining the list, with Simon’s office saying her championing of bills on Jordan’s Principle and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples among the reasons for her appointment.

Meanwhile in Quebec, singer-songwriter Daniel Lavoie, best known for his hit song Ils s’aiment, and Pierre Chastenay, a trained astronomer and host of Télé-Québec’s popular TV show Le code Chastenay are among the inductees.

The Order of Canada is considered one of Canada’s highest honours and are appointed by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

— with files from The Canadian Press