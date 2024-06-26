Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan seniors take part in ‘tin cup’ movement for second time in 2024

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 8:14 pm
2 min read
Seniors gather to protest pension amount in Vernon in March.
Seniors gather to protest pension amount in Vernon in March. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

For the second time this year, seniors in Vernon will gather to take part in a rally highlighting the urgent need for better pensions.

“It is wrong that seniors in this country who have given so much are being treated like this,” said Carole Fawcett, who is organizing the upcoming rally.

Thursday’s rally in Vernon will be one of eight taking place across B.C. as local seniors join their counterparts to amplify calls for increased pensions.

“The fact that seniors poverty has increased since 2015, 2016,  it’s not acceptable,” Fawcett told Global News.

Fawcett said more and more seniors are falling below Canada’s poverty line of $25,000 per year.

“I live on $1,600 a month and she lives on about $1,200 a month,” said 74-year-old Vernon senior Paul Ducharme about himself and his partner Candy Ginson. “We just save every cent we can save,” Ginson said.

Story continues below advertisement

The protests are part of what’s called the seniors ‘Tin Cup’ movement.

Click to play video: 'Seniors protest and demand higher pensions'
Seniors protest and demand higher pensions

It started in Vancouver after a local resident saw a senior taking bottles and cans out of a garbage can in a nearby park to make ends meet.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“We’re really angry,” said Fawcett. “Nobody is paying any attention.”

A protest in Vernon was held in March and drew about 100 seniors,

Fawcett is hoping Thursday’s rally draws even more.

“We would love to see a huge turnout of not only seniors but everybody across the board, all demographics because it will affect you one day, what we do now will impact you,” she said.

Fawcett said low pensions are forcing seniors to make difficult choices.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yeah difficult choices in what they eat, how they eat and how often they eat, Fawcett said. “Choosing food over meds, I mean why wouldn’t you.”

According to the seniors anti-poverty group, an increasing number of seniors are now having to access food banks–something local food banks have confirmed.

“Really within the last year and a half it’s been quite a big rise in seniors need here in Vernon especially with food,” said Randel Erbacker, community program coordinator with the Vernon Salvation Army.  “What has attributed mostly has been income, inflation for sure especially in the last six months we’ve seen quite a bit more influx.”

Trending Now

The seniors are directing their protest towards both levels of government.

“Primarily the feds because they are the ones who deal with our pensions, but the provincial government also gets money from them to deal with health issues,” Fawcett said. “So we would like to see from provincial government, some assistance with hearing aids, glasses, all sorts of things.”

Thursday’s protest starts at 11 a.m. in Vernon at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Highway 97.

An online petition can also be signed.

Click to play video: 'Money Tips Monday: The changing landscape of retirement in Canada'
Money Tips Monday: The changing landscape of retirement in Canada

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices