Okanagan seniors take part in ‘tin cup’ movement for second time in 2024

For the second time this year, seniors in Vernon will gather to take part in a rally highlighting the urgent need for better pensions.

“It is wrong that seniors in this country who have given so much are being treated like this,” said Carole Fawcett, who is organizing the upcoming rally.

Thursday’s rally in Vernon will be one of eight taking place across B.C. as local seniors join their counterparts to amplify calls for increased pensions.

“The fact that seniors poverty has increased since 2015, 2016, it’s not acceptable,” Fawcett told Global News.

Fawcett said more and more seniors are falling below Canada’s poverty line of $25,000 per year.

“I live on $1,600 a month and she lives on about $1,200 a month,” said 74-year-old Vernon senior Paul Ducharme about himself and his partner Candy Ginson. “We just save every cent we can save,” Ginson said.

The protests are part of what’s called the seniors ‘Tin Cup’ movement.

It started in Vancouver after a local resident saw a senior taking bottles and cans out of a garbage can in a nearby park to make ends meet.

“We’re really angry,” said Fawcett. “Nobody is paying any attention.”

A protest in Vernon was held in March and drew about 100 seniors,

Fawcett is hoping Thursday’s rally draws even more.

“We would love to see a huge turnout of not only seniors but everybody across the board, all demographics because it will affect you one day, what we do now will impact you,” she said.

Fawcett said low pensions are forcing seniors to make difficult choices.

“Yeah difficult choices in what they eat, how they eat and how often they eat, Fawcett said. “Choosing food over meds, I mean why wouldn’t you.”

According to the seniors anti-poverty group, an increasing number of seniors are now having to access food banks–something local food banks have confirmed.

“Really within the last year and a half it’s been quite a big rise in seniors need here in Vernon especially with food,” said Randel Erbacker, community program coordinator with the Vernon Salvation Army. “What has attributed mostly has been income, inflation for sure especially in the last six months we’ve seen quite a bit more influx.”

The seniors are directing their protest towards both levels of government.

“Primarily the feds because they are the ones who deal with our pensions, but the provincial government also gets money from them to deal with health issues,” Fawcett said. “So we would like to see from provincial government, some assistance with hearing aids, glasses, all sorts of things.”

Thursday’s protest starts at 11 a.m. in Vernon at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Highway 97.

An online petition can also be signed.

