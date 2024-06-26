Man arrested after N.S. alert warning of firearm was holding garden tool, say RCMP

RCMP say a suspected firearm that led to an emergency alert in Nova Scotia turned out to be a gardening tool, and the man involved has been released without charges.
The Mounties said in a news release that they received multiple calls about a man with a rifle on Barss Corner Road in Parkdale at around 7:30 a.m. today.
Police say an emergency alert warning of a firearm was issued in the “interest of public safety,” and the 48-year-old man was soon arrested.
However, after investigation and a search of the man’s property in the community about 40 kilometres north of Bridgewater, officers determined that no firearm was involved.
Police say the man had been holding a large gardening tool, which from a distance, could have been mistaken for a firearm.
The release did not specify what type of tool was involved.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.
