Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Man arrested after N.S. alert warning of firearm was holding garden tool, say RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia police have arrested a man they say was dangerous and carrying a firearm after they issued an emergency alert in rural Lunenburg County. The RCMP logo is seen on at a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia police have arrested a man they say was dangerous and carrying a firearm after they issued an emergency alert in rural Lunenburg County. The RCMP logo is seen on at a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
RCMP say a suspected firearm that led to an emergency alert in Nova Scotia turned out to be a gardening tool, and the man involved has been released without charges.

The Mounties said in a news release that they received multiple calls about a man with a rifle on Barss Corner Road in Parkdale at around 7:30 a.m. today.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say an emergency alert warning of a firearm was issued in the “interest of public safety,” and the 48-year-old man was soon arrested.

However, after investigation and a search of the man’s property in the community about 40 kilometres north of Bridgewater, officers determined that no firearm was involved.

Police say the man had been holding a large gardening tool, which from a distance, could have been mistaken for a firearm.

The release did not specify what type of tool was involved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

