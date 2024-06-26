N.S. RCMP arrest suspect after emergency alert about armed man in Lunenburg County

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia police have made one arrest after they issued an emergency alert in rural Lunenburg County about an armed and dangerous man.

RCMP warned the public to stay inside and lock their doors and windows in an alert issued at 8:28 a.m. local time.

The alert said the man had been spotted on Barss Corner Road, in Lunenburg County, about 40 kilometres north of Bridgewater, N.S.

The Mounties said the man was last seen on foot in the rural area, and warned people against picking up hitchhikers.

Twelve minutes later police said the man had been arrested.

They did not release his identity but said there was no further danger to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.