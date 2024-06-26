Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

N.S. RCMP arrest suspect after emergency alert about armed man in Lunenburg County

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 9:51 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia police have arrested a man they say was dangerous and carrying a firearm after they issued an emergency alert in rural Lunenburg County. The RCMP logo is seen on at a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia police have arrested a man they say was dangerous and carrying a firearm after they issued an emergency alert in rural Lunenburg County. The RCMP logo is seen on at a news conference in St. John's, Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia police have made one arrest after they issued an emergency alert in rural Lunenburg County about an armed and dangerous man.

RCMP warned the public to stay inside and lock their doors and windows in an alert issued at 8:28 a.m. local time.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The alert said the man had been spotted on Barss Corner Road, in Lunenburg County, about 40 kilometres north of Bridgewater, N.S.

The Mounties said the man was last seen on foot in the rural area, and warned people against picking up hitchhikers.

Trending Now

Twelve minutes later police said the man had been arrested.

They did not release his identity but said there was no further danger to the public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices