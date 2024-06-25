Iconic Metis musician Ray St. Germain passes away, his family says

Send this page to someone via email

Iconic Manitoba Metis musician Ray St. Germain has died, according to his family.

According to a social media post from his wife, Glory St. Germain, Ray St. Germain passed away Tuesday after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

“It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, the legendary Ray St. Germain,” the post read. “After several years of Parkinson’s, he passed away quietly at Deer Lodge Care Home, surrounded by family and dear friends.”

The singer-songwriter was a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and an Order of Manitoba Recipient. In addition to his illustrious music career, St. Germain hosted the nationally-syndicated Big Sky Country TV program for more than a dozen years — one of his many TV projects dating back to his first on-air appearances as a presenter in the late 1960s.

Earlier this month, St. Michael Road in St. Vital was given the honourary name ‘Big Sky Country Way’ in honour of St. Germain.

He was 83 years old.

With files from Samuel Thompson