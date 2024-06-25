Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Iconic Metis musician Ray St. Germain passes away, his family says

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 11:39 pm
1 min read
Ray St. Germain at a ceremony renaming a street in his honour on June 7, 2024. View image in full screen
Ray St. Germain at a ceremony renaming a street in his honour on June 7, 2024. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Iconic Manitoba Metis musician Ray St. Germain has died, according to his family.

According to a social media post from his wife, Glory St. Germain, Ray St. Germain passed away Tuesday after a long battle with Parkinson’s.

“It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my beloved husband, the legendary Ray St. Germain,” the post read. “After several years of Parkinson’s, he passed away quietly at Deer Lodge Care Home, surrounded by family and dear friends.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The singer-songwriter was a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and an Order of Manitoba Recipient. In addition to his illustrious music career, St. Germain hosted the nationally-syndicated Big Sky Country TV program for more than a dozen years — one of his many TV projects dating back to his first on-air appearances as a presenter in the late 1960s.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, St. Michael Road in St. Vital was given the honourary name ‘Big Sky Country Way’ in honour of St. Germain.

He was 83 years old.

With files from Samuel Thompson

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices