Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Only 7 building rebuilds begun in Lytton, three years after devastating wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 10:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Three years later, Lytton still rebuilding after devastating wildfire'
Three years later, Lytton still rebuilding after devastating wildfire
Three years after nearly the entire Village of Lytton was devoured by a fast-moving wildfire, residents are still rebuilding. It looks a lot different than it did a year ago, but progress remains slow. Still, village officials are optimistic they will rebound. Cassidy Mosconi reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Skyrocketing construction costs along with the cost of archaeological work required under the Heritage Conservation Act are just two factors facing Lytton residents as they continue rebuilding efforts three years after a devastating fire.

Debris removal, soil remediation, and insurance costs are also affecting the rebuild process.

On June 30, 2021, 90 per cent of the Village of Lytton burned to the ground. 200 people died and hundreds were displaced.

Click to play video: 'Lytton re-build finally begins'
Lytton re-build finally begins

The first home rebuild began last December and since then the construction of six more buildings has begun. Two archeological digs are underway, with more starting next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Denise O’Connor said that despite the challenges, she has never given up hope that Lytton will rebuild.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“I think something that’s driven me is to try and be as optimistic as possible,” she said. “To look forward, not to dwell on what’s happened over the last three years, although I’m sure that will come out someday, but it’s really important to keep hopeful and keep things moving forward.”

Click to play video: 'Auditor General to report on B.C. response to Lytton wildfire'
Auditor General to report on B.C. response to Lytton wildfire

Municipal services such as sewer and water have been restored. Plans for a grocery store are still in the works.

Trending Now

“We need the continued support and advocacy of regional, provincial, and federal governments and partners to help streamline processes and costs for rebuilding, particularly when it comes to archeology,” O’Connor added.

The Village of Lytton and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District are suing Canada’s two national railways and Transport Canada, alleging they were negligent in letting trains pass through the town during the deadly 2021 heat dome.

Story continues below advertisement

The lawsuit says a train passed through the village 18 minutes before the first report of a fire near the tracks that eventually destroyed 90 per cent of the town’s buildings and scorched an additional 837 square kilometres of land. A 2022 report from the Transportation Safety Board, however, stated investigators could find no evidence that the wildfire was started by a spark from a train.

Click to play video: 'Archeological work complicates Lytton rebuild'
Archeological work complicates Lytton rebuild
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices