Former B.C. premier John Horgan battling cancer for third time

Former B.C. premier John Horgan has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer and is receiving immunotherapy treatment.

Horgan has taken a leave from his current job as Canada’s ambassador to Germany to receive medical support.

“After a routine follow up in Berlin from my previous throat cancer another separate cancer was discovered that has proven to be complicated,” Horgan said in a statement to Global News.

“I am on leave from my position at the embassy and in hospital receiving immunotherapy to treat this new thyroid cancer. It is the third instance of cancer I have had but I remain confident and hopeful that I will again live long and prosper.”

Horgan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2021, while serving as premier, and underwent 35 sessions of radiation at the Victoria Cancer Clinic.

He stepped down as premier in 2022 stating at the time the ongoing cancer treatment had taken a physical toll on him but did not blame the disease for this decision to leave electoral politics.

The long-time B.C. politician was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as ambassador to Germany in November 2023. He is living in Berlin alongside his wife Ellie.

He was sworn in as premier in July 2017. He won re-election with a majority government last October.

In 2008, Horgan was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He was later declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment.