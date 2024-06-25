Menu

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Ousted Chestermere mayor loses byelection bid to win his job back

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
Voters in the City of Chestermere go to the polls to choose a new mayor and five municipal councillors on Monday.  View image in full screen
Voters in the City of Chestermere go to the polls to choose a new mayor and five municipal councillors on Monday. . Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
Former Chestermere mayor Jeff Colvin lost his bid to win his old job back on Monday, according to preliminary results of a municipal byelection.

Unofficial results show Shannon Dean won the mayoral race, receiving 3,559 votes. Colvin finished third, receiving 1,072 votes — 30 less than Marshall Chalmers who has also previously served as Chestermere’s mayor.

In December, Colvin and city councillors Stephen Hanley, Mel Foat and Blaine Funk were removed from council by Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver. The move followed an investigation that concluded the city was being mismanaged.

The city is now suing the men for allegations of improper spending. All four men have denied all of the allegations.

Colvin had previously said he believes the lawsuit amounts to interference in the byelection by city officials.

You can click here to view the elections results in their entirety.

–With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News

