‘I’ve basically given up’: Jays fans reeling as Red Sox collapse extends losing streak

The Toronto Blue Jays are in a rut, and fans are feeling the pain.

So far, it’s been a season to forget: a poor record, a prospect being handed a lengthy suspension just after making his MLB debut, a play by a pitcher that went viral for the wrong reasons, and a current seven-game losing streak are just some of the blights.

But no doubt, making its way up the list was Monday night’s late-game collapse against the Boston Red Sox, which has some fans on social media fuming.

“I don’t know how much more of this 2024 season I can take,” wrote X user @jcalfraser on Monday night.

“This is probably the lousiest and most frustrating Toronto Blue Jays team I’ve ever watched in all my years of being a fan.”

Guerrero Jr. monster home run had Jays in driver seat

The Blue Jays, which hold a 35-43 win-loss record this year, appeared to be in control in Boston after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a massive three-run home run out of Fenway Park during a five-run seventh inning.

The Jays were up 6-2, but not long after pitcher Chris Bassitt was replaced by Nate Pearson in the eighth inning, Boston scored a two-run homer to make the score 6-4.

Left-hander Tim Mayza came on for Pearson with two out the inning, but with the bases eventually loaded, Boston’s Romy Gonzalez hit a line drive to left field that scored two players to tie the game.

Boston’s Jarren Duran then drove in Ceddanne Rafaela with a ninth-inning single secure the Red Sox win.

Guerrero Jr.’s 471-foot home run was no doubt the highlight for the Jays, but it will be overshadowed by the loss that extends the team’s losing streak to seven — its longest since September 2019.

“471 ft HR. Jays were up 4 runs but the winning score was 7 runs and they lost by 1,” wrote X user @BrockSu.

“Amazed the same numerals can bring me tears of joy and also of pain. It hurts to be a Jays fan… to the core!”

X user @ComeYeshua said: “I’ll keep tuning in but I’ve basically given up on #ToTheCore. I’m okay with them cleaning house. Keep Vladdy though.”

However, some optimism among fans remains.

“I am convinced that the Blue Jays are going to do what the Washington Nationals did in 2019!!!,” wrote X user @jacktbjsmith, referring to the National’s 2019 World Series championship.

“I might be feeling optimistic but I will still support the Jays no matter the result #Tothecore.”

The Jays and Red Sox will face off again Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

— with files from The Associated Press