SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Raptors waive Carlson, Ramsey and Rhoden

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors waived centre Brenden Carlson and guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Jared Rhoden on Saturday.

Forward Jamison Battle’s contract was also converted to a two-way deal, the NBA team said in a release.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake

Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players and three two-way players.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors, who were 3-2 in the pre-season, will open the regular season Wednesday against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices