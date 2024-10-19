Raptors waive Carlson, Ramsey and Rhoden

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors waived centre Brenden Carlson and guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Jared Rhoden on Saturday.
Forward Jamison Battle’s contract was also converted to a two-way deal, the NBA team said in a release.
Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players and three two-way players.
The Raptors, who were 3-2 in the pre-season, will open the regular season Wednesday against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.
