Raptors waive Carlson, Ramsey and Rhoden

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors waived centre Brenden Carlson and guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Jared Rhoden on Saturday.

Forward Jamison Battle’s contract was also converted to a two-way deal, the NBA team said in a release.

Toronto’s roster now stands at the league maximum 15 players and three two-way players.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors, who were 3-2 in the pre-season, will open the regular season Wednesday against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2024.