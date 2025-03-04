SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors’ Dick out with bone bruises

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2025 4:15 pm
1 min read
Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gradey Dick will be out for at least two weeks with bone bruises, the team announced Tuesday.

Dick sustained a hyperextended knee in Sunday’s 104-102 win over the Magic in Orlando.

He is set to begin rehab once the team returns to Toronto following the conclusion of its four-game road trip on Tuesday in Orlando.

The six-foot-seven, 208-pound wing is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 29.4 minutes in his sophomore season.

The 21-year-old was the Raptors’ first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2023 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

