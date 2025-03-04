Raptors’ Dick out with bone bruises

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors guard-forward Gradey Dick will be out for at least two weeks with bone bruises, the team announced Tuesday.

Dick sustained a hyperextended knee in Sunday’s 104-102 win over the Magic in Orlando.

He is set to begin rehab once the team returns to Toronto following the conclusion of its four-game road trip on Tuesday in Orlando.

Story continues below advertisement

The six-foot-seven, 208-pound wing is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 29.4 minutes in his sophomore season.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 21-year-old was the Raptors’ first-round pick (13th overall) in the 2023 draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2025.