SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays hire Popkins as hitting coach

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2024 5:28 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have hired David Popkins as the team’s new hitting coach.

He succeeds Guillermo Martinez in the position. Martinez was let go in the wake of Toronto’s last-place finish in the American League East this past season.

Popkins, a 34-year-old native of San Diego, Calif., spent the last three years as a hitting coach with the Minnesota Twins.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

“David’s ability to game plan and connect with players in different ways is a really exciting addition to our coaching staff,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday in a release. “He’s a true expert in all types of hitting information and will help our offensive strategy for each game.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We’re looking forward to the instant impact of his relentless work ethic.”

Popkins previously spent two years as a hitting coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor-league system. Before moving into coaching, he played three seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals’ system.

Trending Now

The 74-88 Blue Jays were 19th in the major leagues with a team batting average of .241 this past season. Toronto was also 20th in slugging percentage (.389) and 26th in home runs (156).

Martinez spent six seasons in the hitting coach role with Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices