Blue Jays hire Popkins as hitting coach

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have hired David Popkins as the team’s new hitting coach.

He succeeds Guillermo Martinez in the position. Martinez was let go in the wake of Toronto’s last-place finish in the American League East this past season.

Popkins, a 34-year-old native of San Diego, Calif., spent the last three years as a hitting coach with the Minnesota Twins.

Story continues below advertisement

“David’s ability to game plan and connect with players in different ways is a really exciting addition to our coaching staff,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday in a release. “He’s a true expert in all types of hitting information and will help our offensive strategy for each game.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re looking forward to the instant impact of his relentless work ethic.”

Popkins previously spent two years as a hitting coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ minor-league system. Before moving into coaching, he played three seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals’ system.

The 74-88 Blue Jays were 19th in the major leagues with a team batting average of .241 this past season. Toronto was also 20th in slugging percentage (.389) and 26th in home runs (156).

Martinez spent six seasons in the hitting coach role with Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2024.