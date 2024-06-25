Split The Pot tops $1M, biggest prize payout for Ontario hospital lottery

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen winners have been announced in the Ontario-wide Split the Pot Lottery.

The winners were drawn on June 21 and announced on Monday.

Grand River Hospital Foundation is one of 58 Ontario health care providers and related fundraisers participating in the lottery.

In a news release on Monday, Paul McIntyre Royston, president and chief executive of the Kitchener-based foundation, said the June 21 draw was biggest prize payout yet, a total pot of $1,149,498.

“Thank you to our supporters and everyone across the province who participated in the latest Split the Pot lottery, making it a huge success,” McIntyre Royston said.

He said the public support not only makes a difference for the winners, but for every one of their hospital partners and the communities they serve.

The lottery supports health care, with 58 hospital foundations partnering across Ontario, including Guelph General Hospital.

One first place winner will take home 60 per cent of the final payout, or just under $690,000, and those in second and third place will each take home 20 per cent or about $115,000.

The remaining 10 winners will split 20 per cent of the payout, which works out to about $23,000 each.