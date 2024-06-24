Menu

Canada

Highway 1 widening east of Revelstoke to begin in the fall

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 24, 2024 5:27 pm
1 min read
The Jumping Creek project will improve approximately 2.6 kilometres of Highway 1 between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald Snowshed. View image in full screen
The Jumping Creek project will improve approximately 2.6 kilometres of Highway 1 between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald Snowshed. COURTESY: GOVERNMENT OF BC
Plans to widen Highway 1 east of Revelstoke are coming together, with the province announcing Monday it selected a designer and builder.

Emil Anderson will be tasked with expanding a 2.6 kilometre stretch of Highway 1 to four lanes, as well as constructing a centre median and adding roadside barriers.

The province said the Jumping Creek project will improve approximately 2.6 kilometres of Highway 1 between the recently completed Illecillewaet project and the Jack MacDonald Snowshed.

Some early construction is planned in the fall of 2024 with major construction expected to begin in the spring of 2025. The project is expected to be completed by the spring of 2028.

The estimated project budget is $245 million, with the province taking on $200 million of the expense.

The federal government will contribute the remainder as part of the New Building Canada Fund.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

