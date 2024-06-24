B.C. families to receive an increased benefit payment this summer

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. families will be receiving an increased family benefit this summer, according to an announcement from Premier David Eby on Monday morning.

Families will receive on average $445 more than last year with a one-year bonus added to BC Family Benefit payments, the government explained.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

This payment will apply to about 340,000 families who will receive the money by deposit or mailed cheques starting in mid-July.

“The 25 per cent increase through the bonus means a family of four could potentially receive as much as $3,563 annually, while a single parent with one child could receive as much as $2,688,” the B.C. government said in a press release.