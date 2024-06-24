Calgary condo complex fire displaces dozens of people

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of Calgarians and their pets do not yet know when or if they will be able to return to their homes after a fire broke out at a condo complex in the city’s southeast on Sunday night.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to the Prestwick Villas condo complex at about 10 p.m. and a second alarm was called “to ensure adequate resources on scene.”

“Upon arrival, fire crews faced significant smoke and flame from an exterior corner and soon after, the entire roof of one of the buildings,” the CFD said in a news release. “Firefighters quickly initiated an exterior fire attack with master streams, both from the ground and from an elevated position on aerial apparatus. Interior attack and searches were conducted in co-ordination with the exterior efforts.

“Residences on all sides were protected by crews operating exposure lines.”

View image in full screen Calgary Fire Department said crews were called to the Prestwick Villas condo complex at about 10 p.m. on Sunday. Craig Momney/Global News

The CFD said an entire building that is part of the condo complex sustained “severe damage” to its top floor and roof because of both fire and water damage.

The fire was declared under control shortly after 3 a.m.

The Red Cross set up a reception centre for people forced to leave the 48 affected condo units. A fire official told Global News that at one point, there were 107 units that were evacuated because of the blaze. They said that as of 3:30 a.m., the Red Cross had already been helping 39 displaced people.

The CFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.