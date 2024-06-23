Menu

Crime

‘Prowler’ reportedly peeping into woman’s bedroom arrested: Toronto police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 23, 2024 10:12 am
1 min read
Toronto police believe there may be more victims after a man was charged for allegedly peeping through a woman’s bedroom window this month.

Officials say the charges stem from two incidents on June 2 and June 7 in the Spadina Avenue and College Street area.

On June 2, police said they received a call for a “prowler” in the area around 12 a.m.

According to officials, a woman was in her bedroom when she noticed the suspect peering in through her window; he quickly ran off and fled after she noticed him, police said in a news release Saturday.

At around 12:26 a.m. on June 7, the same suspect was seen looking through her bedroom window; the woman recognized the man as the same person from the other night, and called police.

The suspect was later found in the area by officers and arrested.

A 57-year-old Toronto man is charged with two counts of trespassing at night, and possession of a break-in instrument. He was scheduled to appear in court on June 7.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

