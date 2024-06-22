Menu

Fire

Fatal fire in Scarborough neighbourhood considered ‘suspicious’ by police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 22, 2024 10:45 am
1 min read
Fatal fire at Kennedy Rd. near Lawrence Ave E. in Toronto. View image in full screen
Fatal fire at Kennedy Rd. near Lawrence Ave E. in Toronto. Photo by Chris Dunseith / Global News
One person is dead after an early morning fire at a Scarborough restaurant that Toronto police say is considered suspicious.

The fire happened at Molon Lavender Taverna, a restaurant on Kennedy Road near Lawrence Avenue E, just before 1:49 a.m. on Saturday.

Toronto Fire, police and paramedics responded to the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, police say firefighters found one male inside the building who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The fire is considered suspicious at this time, but the Fire Marshal’s office has taken over the investigation,” said Laurie McCann, Toronto police media relations officer.

McCann says the fire seems to have been contained to the restaurant where it happened with no impact to the surrounding businesses.

No other information about the fire is available at this time.

