Crime

Drayton Valley RCMP seek car wanted in hit and run that sent cyclist to hospital

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
Police in central Alberta are looking for a car they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash just south of Drayton Valley’s town dump that sent a cyclist to hospital.

In a news release, the RCMP said an officer spotted someone lying on the side of the road near the dump at about 1:10 a.m. on Friday.

The Mountie spoke with the cyclist, who told him he was hit by a car while on his bicycle but the vehicle never stopped.

“The cyclist stated he believed he had a broken leg,” the RCMP said. “The officer called EMS and the cyclist was transported to the hospital.”

Police said investigators believe the vehicle involved is an early 2000s, silver Volkswagen Jetta. They said it might have a black front bumper that will have “damage consistent with impact with a bicycle.”

“The vehicle will be missing a passenger-side mirror, (and) most likely have damage to the passenger side front lights and possible red paint transfer from the bicycle,” the RCMP noted.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle, or who may have video of the area of 56th Street, parallel to Highway 22 and between 58th Avenue and Township Road 494, between 11 p.m. Thursday and 1:10 a.m. Friday is asked to call Drayton Valley RCMP or local police.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers.

