Edmonton man who killed 7-year-old girl won’t be eligible for parole for 15 years

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This article contains disturbing content.

A justice decided Friday that the Edmonton man found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2020 death of a seven-year-old girl won’t be eligible for parole for 15 years.

David Michael Moss faced an automatic life sentence for killing Bella Rose Desrosiers, the daughter of his high school friend Melissa Desrosiers.

The Crown argued Moss should not be eligible for parole for between 20 and 22 years. The defence suggested 13 years of parole ineligibility.

3:36 Edmonton homicide victim Bella Rose Desrosiers’ mother shares grief

Court previously heard Melissa, a nurse, had been trying to help Moss, who she feared was suicidal.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the attack, Moss said he was trying to ascend to another realm and was experiencing an “awakening.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Moss admitted to killing Bella but said he had no memory of it.

A judge previously denied his defence of being not criminally responsible (NCR) for stabbing the child to death with scissors in her Mill Woods home in front of her mother and little sister in May 2020. Bella’s mother Melissa tried to fight him off, court heard, and told her other daughter, who was four at the time, to run and hide in the bathroom.

More to come…