Crime

Sentencing begins for Edmonton man who killed 7-year-old girl

By Emily Mertz & Sarah Kraus Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton man who killed 7-year-old girl guilty of 2nd-degree murder'
Edmonton man who killed 7-year-old girl guilty of 2nd-degree murder
David Michael Moss has been found guilty of murdering 7-year-old Bella Rose Desrosiers at a home in Mill Woods, and was also denied a not criminally responsible designation. Sarah Ryan reports – Apr 28, 2023
WARNING: This article contains disturbing content. 

The Edmonton man found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2020 death of a seven-year-old girl was back in court Friday for a sentencing hearing.

More than a year after he was found guilty of killing young Bella Rose Desrosiers, David Michael Moss faces an automatic life sentence.

The Crown is arguing he should not be eligible for parole for between 20 and 22 years.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A judge previously denied his defense of being not criminally responsible (NCR) for stabbing the child to death with scissors in her bedroom in front of her mom and little sister in May 2020.

Court heard the little girl’s mother had been trying to help Moss, a friend from high school whom she feared was suicidal.

Before the Mill Woods attack, Moss said he was trying to ascend to another realm and was experiencing an “awakening.”

Moss admitted to killing Bella but said he had no memory of it.

The defense will present its stance on sentencing Friday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Mill Woods murder trial: Closing arguments presented in case of man who killed 7-year-old girl'
Mill Woods murder trial: Closing arguments presented in case of man who killed 7-year-old girl
