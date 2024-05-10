Sentencing begins for Edmonton man who killed 7-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This article contains disturbing content.

The Edmonton man found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2020 death of a seven-year-old girl was back in court Friday for a sentencing hearing.

More than a year after he was found guilty of killing young Bella Rose Desrosiers, David Michael Moss faces an automatic life sentence.

The Crown is arguing he should not be eligible for parole for between 20 and 22 years.

A judge previously denied his defense of being not criminally responsible (NCR) for stabbing the child to death with scissors in her bedroom in front of her mom and little sister in May 2020.

Court heard the little girl’s mother had been trying to help Moss, a friend from high school whom she feared was suicidal.

Before the Mill Woods attack, Moss said he was trying to ascend to another realm and was experiencing an “awakening.”

Moss admitted to killing Bella but said he had no memory of it.

The defense will present its stance on sentencing Friday afternoon.