Pedestrian dies after vehicle hits him on Wye Road in Strathcona County: RCMP

A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on Thursday night while walking in Strathcona County, according to the RCMP.

Police said officers were called to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian in the area of Wye Road and Range Road 221 near Sherwood Park, Alta., at 11:08 p.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle was headed east on Wye Road when a 31-year-old man was hit while walking. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

“The Alberta RCMP sends their thoughts to the family and friends of the deceased,” police said. “Traffic was impacted for several hours while police and the RCMP collision analyst investigated.”

Police did not say what may have caused the collision and did not provide details about the vehicle involved.