2 Capilano University campuses closed due to ‘targeted, specific security threat’

A security threat has closed both Capilano University campuses in North Vancouver on Friday.

The university notified all students and staff late Thursday night in an alert.

“Due to a targeted, specific security threat, the North Vancouver Capilano University Main and Lonsdale campuses will be closed on Friday, June 21,” the alert said.

“Please do not come to either campus.”

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, the university provided an update.

It said staff at the university learned that a student had threatened another student and a campus with violence on Thursday.

The decision to close both campuses to ensure the safety of all students and staff was then made.

“Violence, intimidation and bullying is unacceptable at Capilano University,” a spokesperson said in an email.

“Appropriate authorities, including the police of jurisdiction, were notified and are following up as required to ensure the continued safety of the CapU community.”

The spokesperson did say the university does not believe there is an ongoing threat to students.

The university also said in the alert, it expects to re-open on Saturday, June 22.