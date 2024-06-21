Major fire burning near Oak Street Bridge in Richmond

A large fire is burning in Richmond, along the Fraser River close to the Oak Street Bridge.
Pictures and video on social media show smoke for kilometres and in multiple neighbouring communities.
Global News has reached out to Richmond Fire and Richmond RCMP for information about the blaze.
More to come…
