Fire

Major fire burning near Oak Street Bridge in Richmond

By Jacob New Global News
Posted June 21, 2024 12:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Major fire in Richmond'
Major fire in Richmond
A huge fire is burning near the south end of the Oak Street Bridge in Richmond. Jordan Armstrong has the latest.
A large fire is burning in Richmond, along the Fraser River close to the Oak Street Bridge.

Pictures and video on social media show smoke for kilometres and in multiple neighbouring communities.

Global News has reached out to Richmond Fire and Richmond RCMP for information about the blaze.

More to come…

