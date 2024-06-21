Major fire burning near Oak Street Bridge in Richmond

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A large fire is burning in Richmond, along the Fraser River close to the Oak Street Bridge.

Pictures and video on social media show smoke for kilometres and in multiple neighbouring communities.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Global News has reached out to Richmond Fire and Richmond RCMP for information about the blaze.

More to come…