Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in critical condition after arrest on weapons call in Dawson Creek, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 9:46 pm
1 min read
FILE. The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. View image in full screen
FILE. The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An altercation with RCMP during an arrest in Dawson Creek, B.C., has left a man in critical condition.

In a Thursday media release, the BC RCMP said officers were called to reports of people with guns and bear spray near 8 Street and 104 Avenue around 8 a.m.

Officers arrested three people at the scene. One person fled on foot, and allegedly became “combative” outside a nearby convenience store while being arrested.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners'
B.C.’s police watchdog critical of treatment of intoxicated prisoners

“Shortly after being taken into custody, the man went into medical distress and lost consciousness,” RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

RCMP said four officers also suffered injuries in the altercation, three of them requiring medical attention.

Trending Now

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been tasked with confirming details of the incident and whether any force that was used was necessary and proportionate.

The IIO is specifically looking to speak with two men who are believed to have witnessed “a struggle” between police and the man during the arrest.

One witness was wearing an orange shirt with reflective stripes and blue jeans, while the other was wearing dark clothing and seated in a wheelchair.

The RCMP North District is leading the investigation into the original weapons complaint.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or has relevant video is asked to contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477 and the RCMP at 250-784-3700.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices