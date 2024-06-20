Early morning house fire in Abbotsford, B.C. deemed fatal

An early morning house fire in Abbotsford has been deemed fatal.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Pineview Ave, near Clearbrook Road, around 6 a.m.
When they arrived, a large volume of smoke and fire activity was seen at the back of the house.
Firefighters quickly entered the home and were able to pull out six people from inside.
The BC Coroner Service, however, confirmed it is investigating the incident. It remained unclear how many people lost their lives.
A city spokesperson said the fire was fully extinguished and contained to the single home.
Video from the scene Thursday morning showed the area sectioned off with police tape with officers nearby.
Some fire damage can be seen on the back of the home and through some of the broken windows.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
