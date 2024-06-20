Menu

Canada

Early morning house fire in Abbotsford, B.C. deemed fatal

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 8:28 pm
1 min read
Crews at the scene of a fatal fire in Abbotsford on Thursday, June 20, 2024. View image in full screen
Crews at the scene of a fatal fire in Abbotsford on Thursday, June 20, 2024. Global News
An early morning house fire in Abbotsford has been deemed fatal.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Pineview Ave, near Clearbrook Road, around 6 a.m.

When they arrived, a large volume of smoke and fire activity was seen at the back of the house.

Firefighters quickly entered the home and were able to pull out six people from inside.

The BC Coroner Service, however, confirmed it is investigating the incident. It remained unclear how many people lost their lives.

A city spokesperson said the fire was fully extinguished and contained to the single home.

Video from the scene Thursday morning showed the area sectioned off with police tape with officers nearby.

Some fire damage can be seen on the back of the home and through some of the broken windows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

