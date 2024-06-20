Early morning house fire in Abbotsford, B.C. deemed fatal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An early morning house fire in Abbotsford has been deemed fatal.

Firefighters were dispatched to a home on Pineview Ave, near Clearbrook Road, around 6 a.m.

When they arrived, a large volume of smoke and fire activity was seen at the back of the house.

Firefighters quickly entered the home and were able to pull out six people from inside.

2:13 Fatal e-bike battery fire lawsuit launched by widow

The BC Coroner Service, however, confirmed it is investigating the incident. It remained unclear how many people lost their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

A city spokesperson said the fire was fully extinguished and contained to the single home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Video from the scene Thursday morning showed the area sectioned off with police tape with officers nearby.

Some fire damage can be seen on the back of the home and through some of the broken windows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.