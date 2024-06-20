Saskatchewan marks National Indigenous Peoples Day with numerous events

Send this page to someone via email

Kicking off the summer solstice, Saskatchewan will be celebrating National Indigenous People (NIP) Day on June 21 to recognize and celebrate the history, heritage and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

Regina

NIP Day celebrations in Regina will be held in various parts of the city.

Starting the day, the Eagle Heart Centre will be hosting a pancake breakfast starting at 9:00 a.m.

In Victoria Park, there will be Indigenous performances with music and dance, family-friendly activities, kids’ zone, Indigenous artistries and food trucks. This event starts at 10:00 a.m.

In the Heritage neighbourhood, there will be a mini powwow and a BBQ at the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

In North Central, Circle Project will be hosting a BBQ with cultural and family activities in Grassick Park which will start at 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum will offer a self-guided tour through the First Nations gallery from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will also be drop-in activity stations, scavenger hunt, buffalo supermarket touch table and an archaeology table.

Saskatoon

Reconciliation Saskatoon and the Saskatoon Indian Metis Friendship Centre will partner to bring day-long activities with the Rock Your Roots Walk which will start at 10:00 a.m. at Victoria Park. There will also be various activities at the Remai Modern including a youth showcase with multiple performances.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park will also host a day full of activities such as traditional games stations, powwow dancing and music presentations, artifacts table and an exhibit scavenger hunt, native plant information station and more.

At Prairieland Park, there will be a free traditional Two-Spirit powwow which will be hosted by 2 Spirits in Motion Society. Grand entry begins at noon followed by various dance specials.

Prince Albert

In Prince Albert, there will be a day-long event full of activities at Kinsmen Park. There will be a unity walk starting at 11:00 a.m. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon followed by the opening of the Village which includes a mainstage, cultural village, vendor village and a youth village. There will be dance and song performances, storytelling, moose hide-scraping demonstrations, sacred teachings and the day will end with fireworks at the riverbank.

