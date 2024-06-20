Bruce County child luring investigation leads to arrest of Peterborough man: OPP

An investigation north of London, Ont., has led to the arrest of a Peterborough man on child pornography and child luring charges.
South Bruce OPP say they launched an investigation in Huron-Kinloss Township in Bruce County after the man allegedly used a social media site to request a sexually explicit photo of a teenage girl.
OPP arrested a 29-year-old man from Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.
He was charged with possession of child pornography and three counts of luring a person under the age of 16 by means of telecommunciations.
He was taken into custody and later made a court appearance.
OPP say the man’s name is not being released due to a court-ordered publication ban.
