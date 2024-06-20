Menu

Crime

Stabbing outside Metro station in Laval, Que. sends 2 to hospital

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted June 20, 2024 9:12 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Laval police investigate woman’s stabbing death'
Laval police investigate woman’s stabbing death
Related: Laval police investigate woman's stabbing death – May 30, 2024
Two men are recovering in hospital after a stabbing Wednesday night outside the Cartier Metro station in Laval.

The two victims are men, aged 20 and 22 years old.

Laval police say a fight took place outside the metro station and knives were drawn, some time after 7 p.m.

While they were sent to hospital with wounds described as serious, the two men are expected to recover, according to police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The two men will be speaking with investigators to help identify possible suspects. Officers have made no arrests in the case.

Despite investigators remaining at the scene Thursday morning, metro services were not affected by the ongoing investigation.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

