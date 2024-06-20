Stabbing outside Metro station in Laval, Que. sends 2 to hospital

See more sharing options

Two men are recovering in hospital after a stabbing Wednesday night outside the Cartier Metro station in Laval.

The two victims are men, aged 20 and 22 years old.

Laval police say a fight took place outside the metro station and knives were drawn, some time after 7 p.m.

While they were sent to hospital with wounds described as serious, the two men are expected to recover, according to police.

The two men will be speaking with investigators to help identify possible suspects. Officers have made no arrests in the case.

Despite investigators remaining at the scene Thursday morning, metro services were not affected by the ongoing investigation.