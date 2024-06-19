Menu

Crime

Aggravated assault charge laid in Surrey stabbing that left woman in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
Police released a photo of the suspect carrying a purple umbrella, and said there had been an 'interaction' between him and the victim before the attack.
Police released a photo of the suspect carrying a purple umbrella, and said there had been an 'interaction' between him and the victim before the attack. Surrey RCMP
A 41-year-old man has been charged in a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., last month that left a woman in hospital.

Surrey RCMP were called to the 10200 block of City Parkway just after 7 a.m. on May 26, where they found the victim.

Police later released a photo of the suspect carrying a purple umbrella, and said there had been an “interaction” between him and the victim before the attack.

On Wednesday, police said Adam Mann had been charged with aggravated assault.

Mann remains in custody and is due in court on June 25.

