Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Caught on video: B.C. bear opens car door, steals carton of milk

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. bear breaks into car, steals carton of milk'
B.C. bear breaks into car, steals carton of milk
A Port Moody, B.C., homeowner says a close encounter with a bear should serve as a reminder not to leave any food in your vehicle.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Port Moody homeowner says a close encounter with a bear should serve as a reminder not to leave any food in your vehicle.

Jim Bailey recorded a video on Tuesday morning outside a home on April Road.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He told Global News he didn’t really pay attention the first time he saw the bear as they are common to the area.

Trending Now

However, Bailey started recording and honking his car horn when he saw the animal go into the back seat of his neighbour’s car.

The bear later emerged with a milk carton in its mouth.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices