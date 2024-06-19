Caught on video: B.C. bear opens car door, steals carton of milk

A Port Moody homeowner says a close encounter with a bear should serve as a reminder not to leave any food in your vehicle.
Jim Bailey recorded a video on Tuesday morning outside a home on April Road.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
He told Global News he didn’t really pay attention the first time he saw the bear as they are common to the area.
Trending Now
However, Bailey started recording and honking his car horn when he saw the animal go into the back seat of his neighbour’s car.
The bear later emerged with a milk carton in its mouth.
More on BC
- Strike at B.C. mine ends as labour deal reached between Unifor, Taseko
- $100K ‘allowance’ for ex-mayor’s transition to Metro Vancouver flagged by councillors
- Langley man who killed and dismembered his wife apologizes but family storms out of court
- Showers, laundry facility for vulnerable Surrey residents at risk of closing due to funding
Comments