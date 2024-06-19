Caught on video: B.C. bear opens car door, steals carton of milk

See more sharing options

A Port Moody homeowner says a close encounter with a bear should serve as a reminder not to leave any food in your vehicle.

Jim Bailey recorded a video on Tuesday morning outside a home on April Road.

He told Global News he didn’t really pay attention the first time he saw the bear as they are common to the area.

However, Bailey started recording and honking his car horn when he saw the animal go into the back seat of his neighbour’s car.

The bear later emerged with a milk carton in its mouth.