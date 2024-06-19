Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Connors Road in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a minivan on Connors Road and 90th Street.

Edmonton police said just before 11 p.m., a Suzuki GSXR750 was heading east on Connors Road “at a high rate of speed” when it collided with a minivan that was turning left onto 90th Street from westbound Connors Road.

The motorcycle struck the van on its passenger side, police said.

EMS responded, but the 25-year-old motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, a 42-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation continues and EPS Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dash camera footage to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

