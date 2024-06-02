Speed believed to be a factor in fatal Edmonton motorcycle crash: police

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway into an overnight motorcycle collision that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man, city police say.

In a news release, the Edmonton Police Service said officers were called to the scene in the McCauley neighbourhood shortly after midnight on Sunday.

A 35-year-old man was travelling east on his motorcycle along 107A Avenue toward Stadium Road NW. He continued onto Stadium Road NW, but was unable to navigate the bend in the road around 111th Avenue.

Police said the man, who has not been publicly identified, reportedly struck a concrete barrier on the southeast side of Stadium Road NW and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said officers from the Major Collision Investigation Section are investigating the crash and believe speed was a significant factor.