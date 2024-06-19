Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lead-footed drivers separated by decades get vehicles impounded: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 1:08 pm
1 min read
An officer aims a radar gun. View image in full screen
FILE - Kimberly RCMP said one driver was stopped after travelling at 196 km/h and another was stopped travelling at 152 km/h, police said. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Speed has no age limit.

Mounties in Kimberly, B.C., said they stopped two vehicles on Highway 95A south of Marysville for excessive speed over the last few days, and the drivers had decades of differences between them.

Both in 100 kilometre an hour zones, one driver was stopped June 14 while travelling at 196 km/h and on June 17 another was stopped travelling at 152 km/h, police said.

Click to play video: 'Thunder Mountain Raceway holds weekend races'
Thunder Mountain Raceway holds weekend races
Trending Now

Both drivers, aged 18 and 85 years old respectively, were issued speeding tickets and had their vehicles impounded for seven days, RCMP said.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices