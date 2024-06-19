Lead-footed drivers separated by decades get vehicles impounded: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Speed has no age limit.

Mounties in Kimberly, B.C., said they stopped two vehicles on Highway 95A south of Marysville for excessive speed over the last few days, and the drivers had decades of differences between them.

Both in 100 kilometre an hour zones, one driver was stopped June 14 while travelling at 196 km/h and on June 17 another was stopped travelling at 152 km/h, police said.

Both drivers, aged 18 and 85 years old respectively, were issued speeding tickets and had their vehicles impounded for seven days, RCMP said.