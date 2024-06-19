Pharmacare should be in place by April 2025, health minister says

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Mark Holland says he’s aiming to roll out the long-awaited national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.

“I’m sprinting, not walking,” Holland said on Wednesday on his way into caucus.

He gave the expected launch date, as the House of Commons prepares to rise for the summer.

“My objective is to see every province, every territory, by April 1 of next year, see these drugs flowing, that’s my goal,” Holland said.

The federal government introduced legislation for a national single-payer program at the end of February, which would cover the costs of contraceptives and diabetes medication.

The House of Commons passed the bill, which is now in the hands of the Senate.

“I’m asking them to be as expeditious as possible,” Holland said. “This is fundamentally an issue of prevention. There are people who, literally, their lives will be saved by these medicines.”

The Liberals set aside $1.5 billion for the program over five years.

The program is a key pillar in the Liberals’ supply and confidence agreement with the NDP, which is propping up the government.

More to come…