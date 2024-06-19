Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pharmacare should be in place by April 2025, health minister says

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pharmacare bill heads to Senate'
Pharmacare bill heads to Senate
The Senate will now take up the Liberals' pharmacare bill, which passed third and final reading in the House of Commons Monday night. The bill was the result of lengthy negotiations between the Liberals and the New Democrats and is as a key element of their political pact to prevent an early election. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for June 4, 2024. – Jun 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health Minister Mark Holland says he’s aiming to roll out the long-awaited national pharmacare program by April 1, 2025.

“I’m sprinting, not walking,” Holland said on Wednesday on his way into caucus.

He gave the expected launch date, as the House of Commons prepares to rise for the summer.

“My objective is to see every province, every territory, by April 1 of next year, see these drugs flowing, that’s my goal,” Holland said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The federal government introduced legislation for a national single-payer program at the end of February, which would cover the costs of contraceptives and diabetes medication.

The House of Commons passed the bill, which is now in the hands of the Senate.

Trending Now

“I’m asking them to be as expeditious as possible,” Holland said. “This is fundamentally an issue of prevention. There are people who, literally, their lives will be saved by these medicines.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals set aside $1.5 billion for the program over five years.

The program is a key pillar in the Liberals’ supply and confidence agreement with the NDP, which is propping up the government.

More to come…

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices