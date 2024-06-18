Emergency Support Services undergoes changes for upcoming wildfire season in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The 2023 wildfire season seriously strained B.C.’s Emergency Support Services program — so much so that changes are being made for 2024.

During last year’s wildfires, evacuees complained about long lines, slow processing systems and conflicting information about accommodations via ESS.

“We saw a lot of changes that needed to occur because of what we saw last year,” said Jason Bedell, an ESS supervisor for the Kelowna Fire Department.

“We had conversations with the province, and I’m happy to say that there are a lot of changes coming that will help us provide resources to evacuees.”

The program, headed by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan, says it’s now taking a support-first approach and will create a muster centre where evacuees can find the support they need in one place.

The program also said the number of volunteers has jumped 36 per cent, to 166.

“We are seeing some concrete steps taken at both levels,” West Kelowna Coun. Rick de Jong said, “making sure that what happened last year with ESS services for our residents does not happen again.”

West Kelowna city council requested a review of last year’s wildfire from the regional district, and de Jong is looking forward to seeing that information.

“And going through it to see if there is anything else we can learn from that report and from the key findings of that report, that we are actioning all the key recommendations,” he said.

The province is also introducing a $200-a-day e-transfer to help residents find accommodation and create easier access to ESS.

“This will allow evacuees to go on their smartphones or laptops and do the whole process by themselves without having to see an ESS responder,” Bedell said.

“And what that does is it really frees up our ESS responders to support those in the highest need.”

However, even with these changes, officials are encouraging people to have emergency plans in place.

“Have a plan now. What are you going to do when you are evacuated?” Bedell asked.

“Check your insurance. Does it cover additional living expenses? Secondly, sign up now to the B.C. services card app and have that authenticated.”