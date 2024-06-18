Menu

Crime

Arrested twice in 3 days: Lake Country RCMP say same suspect stole truck, then boat

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Lake Country RCMP say a traffic stop led to a stolen truck being recovered, then a stolen boat also being seized 48 hours later. View image in full screen
Lake Country RCMP say a traffic stop led to a stolen truck being recovered, then a stolen boat also being seized 48 hours later. RCMP
Not once, but twice, in three days.

That’s how many times a suspect was arrested following a traffic stop that led to a stolen truck being recovered, then a stolen boat also being seized 48 hours later.

Lake Country RCMP say the first arrest happened on June 8, when a police officer pulled over a “suspicious-looking vehicle” on Woodsdale Road.

Kelowna RCMP arrest driver of stolen truck

“The officer was able to determine the truck, despite having been repainted, was stolen out of Alberta,”  police said.

Two suspects in the truck were arrested for possession of stolen property and later released. Police are recommending charges of stolen property over $5,000.

Two days later, on June 8, police said they saw one of the two suspects driving a rental vehicle that was towing a large boat to a local boat launch.

RCMP determined that the boat was also stolen from Alberta, and the suspect was again arrested for possession of stolen property.

Like the first incident, the suspect was later released and police are recommending charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Vancouver woman tracks stolen car with AirTag

Police say they are investigating both incidents and are working with Alberta RCMP to find other possible crime links or suspects.

 

