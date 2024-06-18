2 airlifted after assault at Warkworth Institution: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were airlifted to hospital following a reported assault at Warkworth Institution in Trent Hills, Ont., southeast of Peterborough.

Northumberland OPP say around 8:30 p.m. on June 10, officers attended the medium-security federal prison following a report of an assault involving multiple people.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say two people suffered serious injuries, prompting an Ornge air ambulance to airlift one person to a local hospital and another to a Toronto hospital.

The OPP’s forensic identification service and crime unit continue to investigate the incident.

OPP say anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or provide it anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at stopcrimehere.ca.