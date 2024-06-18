Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judge to sentence former Saskatchewan Mountie in shooting death of lover

By Liam Richards The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2024 11:11 am
1 min read
 A judge is expected to give his sentencing decision today for a former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover in a park. View image in full screen
 A judge is expected to give his sentencing decision today for a former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover in a park. ldr
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A judge is expected to give his sentencing decision Tuesday for a former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover in a park.

Bernie Herman was convicted in January of manslaughter in the death of Braden Herman.

The two men are not related.

The naked body of 26-year-old Braden Herman was found in 2021 in the park on the outskirts of Prince Albert, northeast of Saskatoon.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Bernie Herman, 55, testified that he fired the gun that killed Braden Herman but felt threatened.

The Crown has asked for a life sentence, and the defence has argued for a term of four to six years.

Click to play video: 'Crown suggests life sentence for Sask. Mountie who killed lover'
Crown suggests life sentence for Sask. Mountie who killed lover
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices