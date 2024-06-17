Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary recreation centres cope with water cuts

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 8:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary recreation centres cope with water shortage'
Calgary recreation centres cope with water shortage
The calls continue for Calgarians to conserve water and recreation facilities are doing their part. But as Meghan Cobb reports, some of those water-saving measures are having big impacts on local pools and arenas.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary outdoor pools were scheduled to open Father’s Day weekend, but instead are fenced off to the public. The eight outdoor pools were in the process of filling and treating the water when the 16th Avenue water feeder main burst, pausing that work.

“June was supposed to look really different,” said Riley Harper, Executive Director of Calgary Outdoor Swimming Pool Association. “Now, like most Calgarians, we are leaning into our water conservation.”

With the pools closed, the association has already cancelled swim lessons. At this point in the season there are roughly 100 lessons a week, but that number will climb to 200 per week the further it gets into the summer. Staff are keeping busy with other tasks like making sure the water that has been filled into pools stays ready for when the green light to open finally comes.

“It’s incredibly challenging for operators, but most importantly it impacts our staff,” said Harper. “There’s not really a better job that I can think of than being a lifeguard at an outdoor pool in the summer.”

Story continues below advertisement

Competitive swimmers are also impacted by the pool closures. The Nose Creek Swim Association (NCSA) is scheduled to have a meet this weekend but it’s unclear if that will go ahead. Swimmers are having to adapt training schedules to make sure they are still training going into the competition season.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Our top swimmers have anywhere from seven, eight workouts a week plus dry land,” explained David Loyola, head coach with NCSA. “That’s about two water workouts a week now, and five dry land. In a short timeframe that will work but now that we’re hearing three to five weeks, that’s a little more of an issue.”

More on Calgary

All City of Calgary pools and arenas are closed as officials try to figure out the impacts to programming. Calgarians are encouraged to check the city’s website if they are concerned swim lessons or summer camps may be cancelled.

Other recreational facilities in the city are also doing their part to cut back. Many gyms and arenas have closed showers to minimize water use. The ice rinks at WinSport are open but are only being flooded when there is damage to repair, and what comes off the ice helps to cut back on the facility’s draw on the city’s water supply.

“For us it’s a bit of a benefit to be using the arenas because the tailings that come off the ice are recycled into our building and used in the toilets,” said Dale Oviatt with WinSport.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Show will go on’: Calgary Stampede CEO, mayor vow water main break won’t ruin plans'
‘Show will go on’: Calgary Stampede CEO, mayor vow water main break won’t ruin plans
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices