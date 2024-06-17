Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Husband now on trial for B.C. wife’s death ordered deported to Haiti multiple times before

By Amy Judd & Sarah MacDonald Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 6:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Extended: Obnes Regis interrogation video released to Global News'
Extended: Obnes Regis interrogation video released to Global News
Warning: Disturbing content. Obnes Regis is charged with manslaughter in the 2021 death of his wife Naomi Onotera. A two-and-a-half-hour interview was admitted as evidence during a B.C. Supreme Court voir dire, a separate pre-trial hearing to determine what evidence will be admissible during trial – Apr 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: Details in this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

It was an emotional day in a B.C. courtroom on Monday as members of Naomi Onotera’s family read victim impact statements.

“(A) horrendous act has left our family without our daughter, sister and niece,” Onotera’s mother Maureen said on Monday. “And, above all, a little girl without her mama.”

Obnes Regis pleaded guilty to manslaughter and interfering with human remains in the 2021 death of Onotera, a mother and a schoolteacher.

According to an admission of facts, Regis cut up Onotera’s body and used public transit and cabs to travel with his two-year-old daughter to various locations to dispose of his wife’s remains.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The court heard that Regis had been ordered deported to Haiti multiple times since 2011. He is set to be deported directly from custody after he’s sentenced.

Story continues below advertisement

Onotera’s sister, Kristen Kerr, said in court Monday that Regis “not only stole my sister from us, he did something so atrocious — so unbelievable — that we weren’t even able to lay her to rest, and say goodbye.”

Click to play video: 'Husband accused of killing Langley teacher pleads guilty'
Husband accused of killing Langley teacher pleads guilty

Onotera’s teenage nieces and nephew also addressed the court as Regis appeared unemotional and unfazed.

Kerr spoke of the little girl left behind without her mother.

“The knowledge of this heinous crime will forever be part of her life,” she said.

“I have no forgiveness for you, (Regis). And every breath you take is a breath wasted.”

The sentencing hearing will continue on Tuesday. The Crown is asking for Regis to be sentenced to 19 years behind bars.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices