Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect in armed robbery at convenience store in Peterborough, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect followed an armed robbery at a convenience store on June 15, 2024. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough are looking for a suspect followed an armed robbery at a convenience store on June 15, 2024. Peterborough Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a store in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets.

Police say a man first entered the store to purchase some items. As he counted out cash for payment, the store clerk opened the till. That’s when the suspect brandished a knife and demanded more money.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the suspect fled with cash, lottery tickets and other items as two other customers entered the store.

No injuries were reported.

Trending Now

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, black coat with the hood up and grey polo shirt with a red shirt underneath.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices