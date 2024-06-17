Police seek suspect in armed robbery at convenience store in Peterborough, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery at a store in the area of Aylmer and McDonnel streets.

Police say a man first entered the store to purchase some items. As he counted out cash for payment, the store clerk opened the till. That’s when the suspect brandished a knife and demanded more money.

Police say the suspect fled with cash, lottery tickets and other items as two other customers entered the store.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue ball cap, black coat with the hood up and grey polo shirt with a red shirt underneath.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca.