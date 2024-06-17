Menu

Crime

Pedestrian seriously hurt, white van wanted in hit and run: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
Police in London, Ont., say a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a white van Sunday evening at an intersection in the city’s northwest.

The vehicle involved fled the scene and police are now hoping anyone with information or footage of the incident will contact them.

The crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. at Wonderland Road North and Oxford Street West, police said.

Someone called 911 and emergency crews responded to find “a male pedestrian with serious injuries.” He was rushed to hospital, where he remains as of Monday morning.

“I’m not sure of their condition at the moment, but they do remain in hospital in relation to this hit and run,” Sgt. Sandasha Bough said.

As for the suspect vehicle, little information is available.

“The information received from witnesses at the scene indicated that the suspect vehicle is a white van, and it fled westbound on Oxford Street West,” Bough said.

Police ask anyone who was in the area between 7:20 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. that night, or with dashcam or security footage of the hit and run, to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

