Crime

Charges laid in hit and run, including driving without licence: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 19, 2024 12:31 pm
1 min read
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
A 22-year-old is facing charges days after a hit and run in the city’s northwest end, London, Ont., police announced Wednesday.

The suspect is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, careless driving causing bodily harm and driving without a licence.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Initially, police had said the suspect was charged with driving a commercial vehicle without a licence but an update just before 1 p.m. stated that that was a “clerical error” and that the actual charge was driving a motor vehicle with no licence.

Earlier this week, police said a pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a white van around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Wonderland Road North and Oxford Street West. The white van then fled westbound down Oxford Street West, police added.

Someone called 911 and emergency crews responded to find “a male pedestrian with serious injuries.” He was rushed to hospital, where he remains as of Wednesday morning.

