Traffic

Hwy 7 head-on collision near Norwood sends 2 to hospital: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 11:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Collision closes part of Hwy 7 east of Peterborough'
Collision closes part of Hwy 7 east of Peterborough
A collision closed part of Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough on Friday afternoon. The highway was closed for several hours.
Two people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision on a section of Highway 7 east of Peterborough, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say the collision between an SUV and car occurred around 4 p.m. on the highway between County Road 38 and Asphodel 4th Line, just west of the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

The drivers of both vehicles had to be extricated from the vehicles by township firefighters. The driver of the eastbound SUV was first taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and later moved to a Toronto trauma centre. The driver of the westbound car was taken to PRCH with minor injuries.

Police say a third vehicle sustained damage after striking debris from the collision but the driver was not injured.

OPP say the eastbound SUV appears to have crossed over the centre line and struck the westbound car head-on.

The section of highway was closed for several hours as police investigated.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. OPP ask that any witnesses or anyone with video contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

